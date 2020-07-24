CPSB: Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies to be held July 27-Aug. 1

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish School Board says they are preparing to honor the Class of 2020 with commencement ceremonies following a senior year unlike any other.

The graduation ceremonies will be held throughout the week of July 27-August 1. Taking place at Independence Stadium, CPSB says ceremonies will feature the full graduating class of all 11 Caddo Parish high schools. Since Independence Stadium’s construction, the stadium has not yet hosted a graduation ceremony, making Caddo’s events the first in the stadium’s history.

“The graduating Class of 2020 is certainly a class that has made history and it is only fitting to continue to see this group make history,” said Dr. T. Lamar Goree, Superintendent of Caddo Schools.

“The opportunity to recognize their achievements and honor this great group of seniors has been in the making for some time and we are excited for the opportunity to celebrate them.”

Caddo Parish Schools say due to social distancing guidance, guests are limited to a maximum of four per graduate. Families received access to an exclusive ticketing site earlier this week to receive their free tickets. All tickets will be scanned to gain entry. Graduates also will be seated six feet apart on the stadium’s field.

Individuals in attendance will be required to practice social distancing throughout the event and wear masks. Families are also encouraged to arrive at the event at staggered times in order to limit crowding at entrances. Congregating before or after the ceremonies will be prohibited. Caddo Parish Schools will live stream all graduations here.

In the event of inclement weather, families have been instructed to watch their school’s website as well as the district’s website, www.caddoschools.org, for any changes in graduation start times. It is possible that weather forecasts may cause morning ceremonies to be delayed to later in the day or evening ceremonies to start earlier to keep graduates and guests safe. For the full schedule of Caddo’s graduation ceremonies, visit https://bit.ly/gradschedule.

