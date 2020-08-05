De Soto Parish Schools superintendent outlines reopening plan for first day back to school

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – De Soto Parish Schools superintendent outlined the district’s reopening plan for the first day back to school. They’re the first district to head back in the area and their Strong Start plan consists of a hybrid model for both in-person and virtual learning.

Superintendent Clay Corley says that faculty and staff have been working since the end of May and the beginning of June on the plan. They wanted it to coincide with the governor’s phases of reopening. Classes begin Wednesday, August 5.

“School starts in the morning bright and early and we look forward to seeing our families and our students,” said Corley. “Teachers came back to school yesterday. They have been engaged, really in planning and preparation, professional development over the entire summer.”

The plan gave parents options to choose between traditional and virtual instruction. The district has a little over 5,000 students and 30% of them will be virtual, according to Corley.

Traditional students can be picked up by bus or dropped off. All students are required to wear a mask while riding district transportation. Buses will operate at no more than a 50% capacity and hand sanitizer dispensers are now installed inside.

“When students come on our campus, they’ll receive temperature checks first. They’ll have an opportunity to practice hand hygiene through hand washing or hand sanitizing. They’ll be in static groups meaning they’ll be with the same group of kids all day.”

Grades 3-12 are required to wear masks. All school supplies have been provided by the district, including Chromebooks for virtual students.

The hybrid plan operates on an A/B schedule, where two days a week, groups meet Monday through Thursday. All students will be virtual Friday.

“We are utilizing that fifth day or on those Fridays for individual check-ins from teacher to student. It’ll still serve as a full day of instruction.”

Sports and other extracurricular activities are on standby or will have partial participation based on COVID-19 updates for the state.

Corley says this is the first time administrators and school officials have had to implement such a plan.

“We feel like we’re ready to step into that new future and that new norm. It gives us an opportunity to walk slowly into the new school year.”

Parents can download the De Soto Parish Schools app for iPhone or Android to stay up to date with recent announcements and event calendars. They can also access the directory of district faculty and staff, view dining menus, contact campuses and departments and more.

