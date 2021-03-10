DeSoto Parish one of 8 school systems to receive $50K planning grant

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Education on Wednesday announced that DeSoto Parish Schools are among the eight school systems that will receive $50,000 Fast Forward planning grants

The DOE and the Board of Regents each contributed $200,000 for the total grant cost of $400,000, in order to fund the $50,000 that will be given to lead regional secondary school system and their higher education partner in each of the state’s eight Regional Labor Market Areas (RLMAs).

DeSoto Parish School System will represent schools in the Shreveport Region (RLMA 7) that includes Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Webster Parishes.

In addition to DeSoto Parish Schools, the other seven lead school systems and their Labor Market areas approved by state’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education are

Assumption Parish Schools, Houma Region (RMLA-3)

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools, Baton Rouge Region (RMLA-2)

Jefferson Parish Schools, New Orleans Region (RMLA-1)

Rapides Parish Schools, Alexandria Region (RMLA-6)

Richland Parish Schools, Monroe Region (RMLA-8)

St. Landry Parish Schools, Lafayette Region (RMLA-4)

Vernon Parish Schools, Lake Charles Region (RMLA-5)

The program is designed to increase the number of high school graduates who earn an associate’s degree or participate in a high-demand apprenticeship program before graduation.

Each lead school system will collaborate with postsecondary institutions, business partners and economic development organizations.

The initiative offers up to three pathways to students aside from traditional high school options.

The Jump Start 2.0 Associate’s Degree Pathway allows students who plan to enter the workforce after high school to graduate with an associate’s degree.

The TOPS University Associate’s Degree Pathway allows college-going students to earn two years of college credit while in high school.

The High-Demand Apprenticeship Pathway allows students to enter the workforce after high school with certification in a high-demand field.

“We must be intentional in connecting students to their lives beyond high school graduation,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “By further personalizing the high school experience, we will better prepare students and be responsive to the needs of our communities and state.”