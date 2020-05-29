DeSoto Parish School District in beginning stages of “Strong Start” plan for the next school year

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The DeSoto Parish school district is in the early stages of planning for the upcoming school year in what they’re calling the “Strong Start” plan. Superintendent, Clay Corley says the plan depends upon the phases of reopening.

“Our ‘Strong Start Plan’ just kind of encompasses everything that we will face in August for our return to school. So we’re talking operational, academic, socio-emotional, professional development; all four of those elements make up our overall ‘Strong Start’ plan,” said Corley.

The plan is being developed to align along with CDC guidelines and the governors orders. They’re aiming to have the plan completed by early July. It will discuss updated cleaning policies, how classrooms will operate, plans for extra-curricular activities and any updated school bus policies. The plan also includes a readjustment phase for students in the beginning of the school year.

“That will encompass our four-week bridge program that we’ll offer for an academic catch up if you will to serve as a good foundation for our students coming back.”

Corley also says in a best-case scenario they will be fully prepared to deliver a high quality, multi-faceted student learning model no matter the circumstances. Planning for a virtual environment isn’t ideal, but he says their educators are well equipped.

“I think it’s taken a toll on all teachers, because one we signed up for this job to teach students in a face to face personal environment,” said Corley, “Our work here in DeSoto over the last couple years of investing in technology and training with professional development around Google applications, I think it’s served us well.”

The district has no plans for a traditional summer session. All summer camps and academic challenges will be virtual. They have shifted their 2020 graduation celebrations for July 18 adhering to the governor’s guidance on reopening at that time.

DeSoto Parish schools start back August 5, 2020.

