DeSoto Parish Schools kick-off 2021-22 school year

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Students and teachers in DeSoto Parish returned to the classroom Wednesday for the start of the school year, but it still looks different than expected because of the new COVID-19 protocols.

Classes resumed just 48 hours after Governor John Bel Edwards reinstated the mask mandate statewide. Despite the last-minute change, school leaders are keeping an uplifting and positive mindset — excited to see students and staff back in person.

“We’ve tried to take a different approach and say, y’know, no matter what the challenges might be, we know what we were placed here to do, which is to educate our children,” said Superintendent Clay Corley. “Just to see kids smile and although we’re seeing that through a mask, I always say, I see your smiling eyes. And so you can really tell kids are excited to be back.”

All eyes are on DeSoto Parish Schools, as it is one of the first school districts in Northwest Louisiana to begin the fall semester.

“A lot of other districts are watching us and seeing how we go about our business and maybe learning from our challenges or our mistakes, if you will,” Corley said. “And so far, so good. We’re really fortunate to have such a great community, great families, staff, students alike. So, it takes a lot of teamwork to make it all happen.”