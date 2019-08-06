DeSoto Parish schools roll out school bus tracking app

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Today is the first day of school for students in DeSoto Parish. And with a new school year, comes a new way for parents to track their child’s school bus.

It’s called Edulog. According to the DeSoto Parish School District, the app will allow parents to track their children’s school bus in real-time. Parents will also be able to set up notifications or alerts to keep families aware of bus arrival and departure times.

The school district will provide parents more information in the coming days on how to connect to Edulog.

