Digifest mixer kicks off tonight in Bossier City

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The first ever DigiMixer kicks off Wednesday night in Bossier City. As part of the week-long Digifest, DigiMixer is a night of learning masked by fun.

Digifest South is a celebration of technology and art in Bossier City hosted by the Bossier Arts Council. The ninth annual Digifest is currently underway through Friday, September 20. The events involve local students, artists, and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) enthusiasts from across South. But, there are two events open to the public:

DigiMixer:

Wednesday, Sept. 18th

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bossier Civic Center

Includes music, goodies, digital art an opportunity for the public to learn and engage with companies and organizations that are STEAM driven.

Job searchers are even welcome to bring their resumes.

DigiMusic:

Friday, Sept. 20th

7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the East Bank Plaza

A free concert open to the public

For more on both events and the entire Digifest South experience, visit: www.digifestsouth.info

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.