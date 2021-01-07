Dr. Doug Brubaker begins first week as TISD Superintendent

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – After months of searching for a new superintendent, Dr. Doug Brubaker has officially begun his term with Texarkana Independent School District.

Brubaker says he has already started implementing the 90-day plan, which includes learning the people, program, and services. Things he says makes the school district successful.

“Of course you know COVID-19 hangs over everything. Finding out what measures the school district has in place, the ways that I can contribute to helping keep our students, or faculties, and family safe,” said Brubaker.

Brubaker has been in education for 25 years. He’s served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, department director, assistant superintendent, associate superintendent within several Texas schools, and superintendent in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

“I have really enjoyed having the opportunity to make sure that our schools, our educators, our families, and our students have the resources available the programs and the services work in a coordinated way to help them be at their very best to help them be successful,” said Brubaker.

According to Brubaker, the next three years will consist of growth.

“The idea is that we want to engage our community, we want to get beyond COVID and then to start having those conversations, about what do we want our school district to look like, ” said Brubaker.

Brubaker says he is excited to be here and can’t wait to meet more of the community.

“I love the Tiger culture, I love the enthusiasm, I had an opportunity to spend a few days here in December got to go to a Texas High football game and the school spirit is so high and so contagious. I also have a collection of new orange ties that I am enjoying,” said Brubaker.