East Texas school district seeks qualified bus drivers

PITTSBURG, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Pittsburg Independent School District has seen a shortage of bus drivers.

According to school officials the ongoing pandemic is to blame. The school doesn’t have enough people that are qualifies to take all routes.

Superintendent, Terry Waldrep, says some drivers are pulling double routes, and employees who are certified are trying to help fill in. He says bus drivers play a big part in the district.

“They pick the kids up in the morning, uh you know, if we can’t get them to school we can’t educate them so uh they are valuable to our district and you know obvousily they are protecting the students and get them to school safely and get them home safely, “said Waldrep.

If you’re a certified bus driver applications are accepted at the Administration Building during normal business hours.