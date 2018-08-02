F.R.E.E. School of Greatness “The Focal Point” stage play

This weekend, the local non-profit “F.R.E.E. School of Greatness’ is hosting a free stage play.

The stage play, “The Focal Point” will be held Saturday, August 4, 2018; doors open at 5:30 P.M. and the play begin 6:00 P. M. at New Creation Family Church – 8410 Kingston Road -Shreveport, Louisiana 71108.

The event is free and the public encouraged to attend.

The play focuses on helping teens with character education to develop and enhance critical thinking skills, identity/self-esteem, etiquette, and conflict resolution through dramatization.



F. R. E. E. – “School of Greatness” known for their work in local Caddo Parish schools to help teens discover their inner greatness while also guiding them on a path to achieve greatness.



School of Greatness has touched over 900 teens within Caddo Parish through their program.



Their aim is to help teens enhance reading skills, memory, public speaking skills, and self confidence, which many teens have went to receive their high school diploma.