Former DeSoto Parish School Superintendent eyes state education post

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The former superintendent of the DeSoto Parish School District says he’s applied for the state’s top education post.

Dr. Cade Brumley, the current superintendent of the Jefferson Parish School district, announced Friday he’s applied for the state superintendent of education position.

👍🏽 It would be the Honor of My Lifetime to SERVE as Louisiana’s next State Superintendent of Education. #laed pic.twitter.com/oeieeiuJi7 — Cade Brumley (@cadebrumley) February 28, 2020

Friday is the deadline for anyone who wants to apply for the post.

Brumley left Desoto Parish in 2018, to lead the south Louisiana school district, the largest in the state. Under Brumley’s leadership, DeSoto Parish Schools became an ‘A’ rated school district and went from being ranked 49th in the state to ninth.

Longtime Superintendent of Education John White is stepping down from the job on March 11.

Louisiana’s education superintendent oversees and sets policies governing more than 700,000 public school students across the state. White has been in the position since 2012. It will take a two-thirds vote of the 11-member education board to appoint a replacement.

