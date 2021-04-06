Glenbrook School uses ‘Sora Reading’ app, giving students access to over 30K books

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Students at a Webster Parish school have another tool to help with reading.

Webster Parish Libraries and Glenbrook School have partnered to provide students and teachers access to an educational reading app called Sora Reading allowing access to all kinds of digital reading materials.

Students are able to access the digital library collection by simply using their student ID.

“Rather than having to go to the library and have a library card and have to go search through books, I can get on my phone or computer or any mobile device and check out books,” said Blake Guin, a Ninth-grade student from Glenbrook School.

Webster parish libraries and Glenbrook School began the partnership in November 2020 to discuss ways to bring Sora Reading to students. By Decemeber the app was up and running.

There are over thirty thousand age appropriate titles in the audio or eBook format available to students, which comes at no additional cost to either the library or Glenbrook.

Dr. Naomi Coyle, Glenbrook’s assistant headmaster says the app opens up the door for reading.

“If we can help a child learn to read, we prepare them for life.”