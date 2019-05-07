Glover pulls bill proposing Louisiana Tech/LSU-S merger
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) State Representative Cedric Glover has voluntarily deferred a bill that called for Louisiana Tech and LSU-S to merge.
During the House Education Committee hearing Tuesday morning, Glover acknowledged the bill had little chance of passing.
If approved, the bill would have LSU-S transfer into the University of Louisiana System. Over time the bill calls for LSU-S to cease to exist as a separate institution.
Glover says he hopes the future of LSU-S will be a topic of discussion for candidates running for statewide office in October.
LSU-S Chancellor Larry Clark was on hand to speak out against the bill, but since the bill was deferred, Clark did not get a chance to speak.
