Glover pulls bill proposing Louisiana Tech/LSU-S merger Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) State Representative Cedric Glover has voluntarily deferred a bill that called for Louisiana Tech and LSU-S to merge.

During the House Education Committee hearing Tuesday morning, Glover acknowledged the bill had little chance of passing.

If approved, the bill would have LSU-S transfer into the University of Louisiana System. Over time the bill calls for LSU-S to cease to exist as a separate institution.

Glover says he hopes the future of LSU-S will be a topic of discussion for candidates running for statewide office in October.

LSU-S Chancellor Larry Clark was on hand to speak out against the bill, but since the bill was deferred, Clark did not get a chance to speak.