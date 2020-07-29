Grambling and Louisiana Tech share Fall reopening plans

GRAMBLING/RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fall 2020 will not look like Fall of 2019.

President of Grambling State University, Rick Gallot, is preparing his faculty, staff, and students for this new normal.

“I think just the fact over 700 of our students have already applied to do all online classes is a clear indication that they understand it’s going to be different,” says Rick Gallot, President of Grambling State University.

Classes at GSU begin August 10th, in a hybrid fashion.

“For the first week for instance, there will be no in person classes. All of our first week classes will be conducted online. There will be periodic opportunities for students to come to the classes. The desks will be separated with the appropriate social distancing guidelines. There will be a considerable amount of our courses, even if students are here on campus, that a lot will be done online,” says President Gallot.

Students can expect renovations across campus.

“We are currently undergoing about a 2-million dollar renovation of our dining facility. So that’s going to be really exciting. We’ve had new franchises come in. Now we have Firehouse subs, Chick-fil-a, Pizza hut. There will be a lot of options for our students,” says President Gallot.

Checkpoints will be at the entrance of each building along with a mask mandate and social distance guidelines.

“If we adhere to the guidelines by the CDC, Governor Edwards, and all of the state experts, if we make the sacrifice now, it will make things much better down the road,” says Gallot.

About 10 minutes down the road, administration at Louisiana Tech are finalizing plans for their Fall semester.

President of Louisiana Tech, Dr. Les Guice, says the goal is to have as much face to face interaction as possible by the time class starts September 10th.

“Classrooms will be configured in different ways. We will make sure none of our classrooms are over 50-percent. We will be social distancing and trying different methods of teaching and learning. Hybrid classes where a teacher may be teaching one group of students in one classroom and it be broadcast in another classroom due to group size. Or some students may be working at home and accessing it remotely while other students are in class, and that may switch,” says Dr. Les Guice, President of LA Tech.

Dining halls will be at reduced capacity.

“We will certainly provide for just being able to pick up and go and take the meals elsewhere or to have some outside spaces where people can be, but inside, it will certainly be limited with the number of people that can be in there at one time,” says Dr. Guice.

Residence life will also have changes.

“We plan to reduce the number of students in our residence halls. We are going to provide more individual rooms. Those that want to stay with someone else, we will provide that, but understanding if they have to be quarantined, that means everyone in that residence hall room will have to be quarantined for a period of time,” says Dr. Guice.

A mask mandate will also be enforced across campus.

“Masks are certainly required and expected on our campus. That’s a change, but I think it’s a great learning opportunity. We hope to influence more and more students and visitors that come to our campus that face masks are the right thing to do. That’s our goal,” says Dr, Guice.

Click here for a more in depth look at Grambling’s Fall reopening plan: https://www.gram.edu/news/notification/

Click here for a more in depth look at Louisiana Tech’s Fall reopening plan: https://www.latech.edu/coronavirus/return-to-campus-plan/

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.