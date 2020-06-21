Haughton High School auditorium demolished to make room for new educational structure

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Haughton Highschool auditorium was demolished Saturday morning to make room for a two story classroom wing and new administration building. A larger student and faculty parking lot will be added to accommodate growing enrollment.

School officials and spectators watched as bulldozers broke down the structure. Haughton High principal, David Haynie says they’re excited about putting up the new educational building.

“It’s good for our community. It’s good for our students and teachers. We’re excited that we’re going to have something new for them to work in and to be able to move forward,” said Haynie.

District one representative for the Bossier Parish school board, Billie Jo Brotherton graduated from Haughton High in 1971 and says the school’s been too crowded for far too long.

“I love this place, and I love the memories I have of this place, but it’s time. We haven’t been able to use the auditorium for several years,” said Brotherton, “It doesn’t seat enough people for one thing, and most of the seats inside have begun to break and we couldn’t replace them. They’re too old. This auditorium is probably about it’s seventy years old.”

Brotherton says she remembers doing speeches and trying out for cheerleading there, but knows that since it wasn’t being used, students and teachers will benefit from a new space to serve a better purpose.

Brotherton kept a brick in memory of the old auditorium.

The reconstruction project is anticipated to take two years to complete.

