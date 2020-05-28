How Bossier Parish schools plan to move forward through COVID-19

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish school superintendent Mitch Downey said things will change when students head back to class in the Fall. It will all depend on CDC and state guidelines.

At this point it’s hard to predict exactly how aspects will change. He expects to have to modify classrooms based on guidelines.

“The social distancing is here to stay I think. Our normal routines of what a classroom will look like will probably be adapted,” Downey said.

Downey is part of a superintendent advisory council working through different ideas including creating more space inside classrooms. But there’s a lot of questions such as if the virus transmits more through air than by surfaces. How much separation can be done inside a classroom?

“Big challenges that are going to have to be worked through. At some point in time we have limitations on what we can and cannot do,” Downey said.

They’re considering both students and teachers who are at-risk or live with people with compromised immune systems.

“I think everybody is sympathetic to their concerns as we would all be with our children and grandchildren and I think that’s going to be worked out through a case-to-case basis,” Downey said.

He said home-schooling remains an viable option.

“We’re working on a platform for distance learning to provide for those who have those desires,” Downey said.

He said plans are still fluid and will change as they learn more about the virus as well.

Graduation ceremonies will be modified to outside. Bossier Parish schools will have graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 inside football stadiums to use social distancing guidelines.

