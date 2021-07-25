INTERACTIVE: ArkLaTex school start dates and COVID-19 reopening plans

Students sit in their classroom at the San Biagio primary school in Codogno, Italy, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The morning bell Monday marks the first entrance to the classroom for the children of Codogno since Feb. 21, when panicked parents were sent to pick up their children after the northern Italian town gained notoriety as the first in the West to record local transmission of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

(KTAL/KMSS) – As the start of the 2021-22 school year approaches, KTAL/KMSS is tracking the reopening plans of all 72 public school districts in the ArkLaTex viewing area.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise around the ArkLaTex and across the country, parents may be wondering whether school will start on time and what plans are in place. So far, no delays for the start of school have been announced by any school district in the region, and more than a dozen schools have released plans for the return to in-person instruction. Most of the plans released so far have aligned with CDC and state guidelines.

CDC guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools says returning to in-person instruction in the fall is a priority, calling vaccination the leading public health prevention strategy to end the pandemic. The guidance says masks should be worn indoors by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated and recommends schools continue to maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms, combined with indoor mask-wearing by people who are not fully vaccinated, to reduce transmission risk.

Currently, children as young as 12 can get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Researchers are studying the effectiveness and safety of the Moderna vaccine in those six months to 11 years of age.

Southwest Arkansas schools COVID-19 reopening plans

The Texarkana Arkansas School District says all students will return to the classroom on August 17 for face-to-face learning this fall. Masks will not be required. The TASD school system says its guidelines align closely with CDC and Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) guidance recommendations.

Northwest Louisiana schools COVID-19 reopening plans

In Louisiana, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is leaving leave COVID-19 related guidance up to local school districts for the upcoming school year. Current Louisiana Department of Education Ready for Learning school operational guidelines align with Louisiana Department of Health recommendations that all unvaccinated individuals aged five and up wear a face mask.

Masks will be encouraged, but not required in De Soto Parish schools when classes begin August 4, except on buses. Webster Parish Schools say they will continue to follow the current guidance of the CDC, the LDH, and LDOE when school begins on August 12.

Classes begin in Bossier and Caddo Parish Public Schools on August 12 and August 23, respectively. Both districts are expected to announce COVID-19 guidelines for the fall semester this week.

East Texas schools COVID-19 reopening plans

In Texas, Gov. Gregg Abbot has said kids won’t be forced by the government or school to wear masks when school starts in the fall. View Texas Education Agency COVID-19 guidance here.

In Marshall, classes resume August 12 and students will receive blended instruction, which involves some direct instruction by the teacher and some online instruction in a blended model designed to allow for continuity in moving to all-virtual instruction if necessary.

Queen City schools in Bowie County will also be returning to face-to-face instruction on August 12, with contingency plans in place to move to virtual or hybrid instruction if that becomes necessary.

McCurtain County schools COVID-19 reopening plans

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) are strongly recommending non-vaccinated individuals to continue to wear masks in indoor spaces where physical distancing is not possible. In McCurtain County, Broken Bow, Denison, Valliant, and Haworth schools will be following this guidance.

Check out the interactive map below to see information specific to your district. If your school district has released its plan but you do not see it here, let us know!

As cases continue to rise around the state, parents should continue to monitor their child’s school website as some of these dates and plans can be subject to change.