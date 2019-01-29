Jack P. Timmons Elementary to close due to illness

Caddo Parish officials announced today that Jack P. Timmons Elementary will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to illness.

Dr. Lamar Goree made the decision after a large number of families reported student absences attributed to the flu and flu-like symptoms.

The custodial team will spend the next two days undergoing extensive sanitation efforts to combat the spread of germs.

It is of vital importance families do not allow students to return to school until they have been fever free for at minimum 24 hours.

Parents are also encouraged to take this opportunity to clean all students’ personal items such as backpacks, jackets and lunchboxes.

The campus will reopen Friday.