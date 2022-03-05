MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Jefferson High School Senior was the keynote speaker Saturday at an anti-bullying event in Marshall.

Keith Smith, who was FOX 33’s Standout Student of the Week back in January, spoke at the event, which was sponsored by Marshall Against Violence (M.A.V.) in the gold room auditorium at Marshall Public Library.

When he was growing up, Smith had to deal with bullying, and he spoke to the group about how he dealt with it, how he overcame it.

And he did, moving on to become an honor student, captain of Jefferson High School’s track team, running back for Jefferson’s varsity football team, who just before halftime, scrambles into the locker room to exchange his pads and jersey for his JSH Bulldog Band uniform, where he has served as drum major for the past two years.

“I want to be able to bring more awareness to this and let younger kids know that it’s okay to speak out about bullying because if we don’t, it just messes us up on the inside, Smith said.

“It’s OK for me to be different, to be unique,” Smith said, adding that teens should not be ashamed because they are different than others. He said he hopes when kids see what he’s accomplished, despite being bullied, they’ll think, “if he can do this, I can do this. If he can get through bullying, I can get through bullying.

Saturday’s program included a zoom presentation from Dallas by SeMarion Humphrey and his mom, summer smith who spoke of Humphrey’s bullying from students at a Plano sleepover a year ago that was publicized nationally, and inspiring the antibullying movement throughout the county, and a zoom presentation from Marshall native Chris Oliver, a justice advocate.

M.A.V. tries to find role models who will help guide the lives of youth, giving them options to resist bullying, “whether they are being bullied or are the bully.”