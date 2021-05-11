JOB ALERT: Bossier Parish Schools look to hire bus drivers for 2021-2022 school year

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Parish School Board says it is looking to hire more than two dozen people as bus drivers for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, have a good driving record, be able to pass a background check and drug test, and be willing to drive for any school in the parish.

BPSB says the job does not require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). If hired, drivers will be trained to get their CDL.

Drivers will begin as substitute operators. Pre-register for the next training course by calling (318) 549-6770.

The School Bus Operator Training Course will run through Monday, June 14 to June 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Resource Center at 3228 Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City.