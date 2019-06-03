Lawmakers support idea of law school in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Louisiana lawmakers are in full support to studying the idea of bringing a law school to Shreveport.
The Louisiana Senate approved a resolution from State Rep. Cedric Glover that calls on the Board of Regents to study the viability of a Southern University law school in Shreveport.
The Louisiana House approved the resolution in May.
Glover says the Caddo Parish Commission has committed $100,000 toward the study.
Southern Law Chancellor John Pierre is on record as being in favor of a law school in Shreveport.
The resolution asks the Board of Regents to conduct the study in time for the 2020 legislative session.
