Lawmakers support idea of law school in Shreveport

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 04:00 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 05:42 PM CDT

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Louisiana lawmakers are in full support to studying the idea of bringing a law school to Shreveport. 

The Louisiana Senate approved a resolution from State Rep. Cedric Glover that calls on the Board of Regents to study the viability of a Southern University law school in Shreveport.

The Louisiana House approved the resolution in May. 

Glover says the Caddo Parish Commission has committed $100,000 toward the study. 

Southern Law Chancellor John Pierre is on record as being in favor of a law school in Shreveport. 

The resolution asks the Board of Regents to conduct the study in time for the 2020 legislative session. 

 

 

