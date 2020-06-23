Linwood Public Charter Schools offering parents options for student learning in fall school year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Linwood Public Charter School’s comprehensive reopening plan details options for parents to consider for their children as the school covers all bases for learning in the fall. The plan was thought out by principals, staff, parents and custodians.

They’ll be providing students with masks, plastic cover shields for primary desks, and play equipment for individual elementary classrooms. Parents are encouraged to drop students off, but if they do take transportation, all bus drivers will have an assistant to do temperature checks. The plan involves an AM group and PM group for students during school hours as a way to social distance.

Shirley Pierson is the Chief Operations Officer for Linwood Public Charter and says when helping to build the plan, safety was the number one consideration to keep children and staff in a healthy environment.

“If a parent decides that a child will not attend, we call that ‘virtual learning’ where they will not be at the brick and mortar at all. They will stay home and have all of their lessons at home. Those are the two choices we have. Everyone has that option,” said Pierson.

The AM group will arrive at 7 a.m. and will depart at noon with a lunch. Once home, they would participate in “distance learning,” virtually online. The PM group arrives at 1 p.m. and will have a lunch upon arrival. They will depart at 5:30 p.m. with a dinner and breakfast meal.

Kindergarten and pre-K children will be in attendance for school all hours of opening.

“We feel it’s very important that they stay during those informative years of their learning. Parents do have a choice of picking them up at 3:00 p.m. or 5:30 p.m., and that’s because we have siblings. So we put that into consideration of siblings attending at the same time,” said Pierson.

All teachers will be tested for COVID-19 before the school year starts.

Pierson says they have a health center with a full time practitioner and two full time nurses that can provide COVID-19 testing. In the event a child happens to get sick at school, they’re escorted to the health center where they can do a testing if need be and a child is quarantined if confirmed positive.

“We will follow all CDC and Department of Health guidelines so they will be quarantined first and if they were in a classroom, we will decided if that classroom needs to be quarantined or if the teacher needs to be quarantined. Those kids may go to distance learning.”

Pierson also says Linwood now has electrostatic sprayers to spray items like backpacks to ensure that germs are not coming into the school from outside environments.

