Louisiana Department of Education releases guidelines for reopening schools in the fall

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Education is out with its guidelines on how schools can reopen in the fall as the state continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guidelines offer best practices that encourage districts to prepare for three possible reopening scenarios: traditional, hybrid, or distance/remote learning.

In addition, they explain how health requirements will change based on the three reopening phases. The resource offers an outline for what to expect and how to respond to a COVID-19 positive or presumptive positive case on campus.

LDE released the guidelines in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health and the Resilient Louisiana Commission

“We developed this guidance by engaging experts on the virus – public health officials – and experts on what this guidance looks like when put into practice – school leaders and educators,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “We understand next year will be a new challenge for all of us as we educate through COVID-19. I have confidence in our collective talents to overcome these challenges. We will depend on each other for innovative ideas, best practices and the promise of a quality education for every child.”

LDE says it will ultimately be up to individual schools districts to decide how they operate.

The LDE guidelines include:

Bus capacity and student group size

Student symptom monitoring

Face coverings

Food prep and meal service

Click here for the guidelines

