Louisiana education board kicks off superintendent search

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana’s statewide public school board, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, has started its search for a new education superintendent.

The long-time occupant of the job, John White, announced last week that he’s leaving in mid-March. The board hires the superintendent. Its members took their oath of office for the new term Thursday and then agreed to form a four-member panel that will nominate candidates for superintendent, recommend minimum qualifications and outline a process for decision-making.

Louisiana’s education superintendent oversees and sets policies governing more than 700,000 public school students across the state. White has been in the position since 2012.

