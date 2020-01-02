Louisiana governor announces state education board members

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to media at his campaign office in Shreveport, La., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Edwards, a Democrat, was campaigning in the same metropolitan area his Republican challenger, Eddie Rispone, will be holding a campaign rally with President Donald Trump later in the evening. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Gov. John Bel Edwards has named his three appointees to Louisiana’s top public school board for the upcoming term.

He’s keeping two picks from his first four years in office and replacing the third on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. The Democratic governor announced Thursday that Doris Voitier and Thomas Roque will remain on the board.

Voitier is superintendent of St. Bernard Parish public schools, while Roque is superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Alexandria.

Edwards is replacing Grambling State University professor Lurie Thomason Jr. with Louisiana State University professor Belinda Davis. No reason was provided for the switch.

