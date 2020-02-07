Louisiana governor proposes new education spending next year

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Gov. John Bel Edwards acknowledges his supporters as he comes out onstage for a debate with Eddie Rispone and Republican Rep. Ralph Abraham in Baton Rouge, La. Edwards is battling to hold onto the Democrats’ only governorship in the Deep South. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration is proposing a $32 billion Louisiana budget for next year that pours millions of new dollars into education and keeps most other government programs on an even keel.

But it uses money that isn’t yet available to spend under the law. The Friday release of the Democratic governor’s spending recommendations for the financial year beginning July 1 kicks off months of budget negotiations with lawmakers.

The governor’s chief budget adviser outlined the spending proposal to the joint House and Senate budget committees.

The spending plan includes $261 million in proposed boosted spending. Nearly half would finance increases across education programs.

