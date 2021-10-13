Louisiana intends to scrap school letter grades this year

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top school board has agreed to shelve letter grades for public schools this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision still requires the federal government to sign off on the move. The action from the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education means that grades and school performance scores usually released in November will be set aside amid classroom upheaval and falling test scores blamed on the pandemic.

The Advocate reports that state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said he’s confident the waiver request will win federal approval.

At least 45 other states have gotten federal clearance to cancel school rating procedures.