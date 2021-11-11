Louisiana parish’s school employees to receive COVID-19 pay

WEST MONROE, La. (AP) — All full-time employees of a Louisiana parish’s school system will receive COVID-19 relief pay, its superintendent said.

Ouachita Parish Schools workers are expected to get a one-time payment of $1,500 by March 24, The News-Star reports.

Superintendent Don Coker said at the Tuesday school board meeting that the disbursement of federal money — which comes from the third round of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund — will total about $5 million.

The school district has been allocated about $72 million from the fund, but its employees hadn’t previously received COVID-19 relief pay. Every worker will get the same amount of money regardless of their job title or certification status.

“You can see our bus drivers and see the stress that they have and the stress that our teachers have been under and our administrators and all the way from clerical staff to paraprofessionals to custodial to cafeteria,” Coker said. “They have been working hard, and we’re so appreciative of that.”

The superintendent said more than 100 people across the school system gave their input on the decision to use the relief funds for this purpose. They considered using the district’s general fund, but Coker said employees would receive the payments more quickly if they came from the federal money.