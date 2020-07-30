Louisiana School for Math, Science, and Arts to hold virtual fall classes

(KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts will be holding fall 2020 classes in an entirely virtual setting and the first day of online classes will be August 17.

According to LSMSA, the decision was guided by information from public health officials, Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley, and our Board of Directors.

As COVID-19 continues to present disruptions to our state and local community, the school’s leadership carefully considered state and federal health guidelines, currently available scientific information, the institution’s priorities and capabilities, and stakeholder opinions and interests to begin the 2020-2021 school year in the manner safest for students, faculty and staff.

“Ideally, our campus and halls would be noisy with student activities come August, which makes these decisions incredibly difficult,” said Executive Director Dr. Steve Horton.

“But in spite of these disruptions, we remain dedicated to providing students with the top educational experiences possible in the state of Louisiana while also keeping the entire LSMSA community healthy. We certainly look forward to the day when everyone can safely return to campus.”

This plan calls for remote learning in the fall semester and if conditions are safe, traditional, in-person learning after the new year. The school will observe all major holidays with breaks for Labor Day, fall break and Thanksgiving, and end the semester December 11.

“Our faculty and staff have been planning for this contingency and are well equipped for distance learning,” aid Director of Academic Services Dr. Kristi Pope Key.

“Our preference is to see our students’ faces in person, but we are grateful for the flexibility that technology allows.”

“LSMSA is a living/learning community in which excellence in education is a major goal,” said LSMSA Board of Directors Chair Sharon Gahagan.

“However, in order to maintain the safety and health of our students, faculty, and staff the decision was made to suspend on-campus classes for the first semester and move to virtual learning. We look forward to the day when we can welcome everyone back on campus.”

