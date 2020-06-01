Louisiana Senate confirms Brumley as State Superintendent of Education

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Senate unanimously confirmed the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s appointment of Dr. Cade Brumley as the State Superintendent of Education.

👍🏽 I’m honored, humbled, & downright excited to become Louisiana’s State Superintendent of Education. I appreciate @BESE_LA’s appointment & LA Senate’s unanimous confirmation. I look forward to serving Louisiana’s students, educators, families & communities. #laed #lalege #lagov — Cade Brumley (@cadebrumley) June 1, 2020

Brumley, a native of Natchitoches, served as DeSoto Parish Superintendent of Schools before taking the position of Jefferson Parish Superintendent of Schools.

In a statement released on Monday from BESE, Board President Sandy Holloway said, “I applaud the Senate for their confirmation of Dr. Brumley today. These are unprecedented times; strong leadership will be important to the success of our short- and long-term work to address unfinished learning due to COVID-19 closures and to ensure that students and schools are positioned for a strong start next year.”

She continued, “This will be a huge responsibility, but we have the right leader for it. Not only does Dr. Brumley have extensive K-12 experience and a proven track record of success, but he possesses perhaps the number one quality which BESE sought: the ability to effectively and harmoniously bring all parties to the table to move education forward. Louisiana needs a visionary leader, but more importantly, we need an empathetic, cooperative, adaptable, and trusting leader.”

BESE appointed Brumley to lead Louisiana’s school system at its May 20 meeting. His official start date will be June 8.

