BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deciding what to major in can be one of the most challenging decisions a young adult makes as they embark on their educational career.

In the U.S., five of the most popular majors of 2021 were reportedly Business, Social Sciences and History, Biological and Biomedical Sciences, Communication and Journalism, and Computer and Information Sciences.

This year, the majority of Louisiana’s college students reportedly chose Nursing as a major.

It’s no surprise that nursing is also a popular career choice in Louisiana, which is home to an estimated 66,076 RNs who hold an active license to practice in the state.