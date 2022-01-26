BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The last update provided on the LSU COVID-19 Dashboard shows that there are 200 active positive cases.

Those newest numbers came out on Monday and with that in mind, the university sent this note out to faculty and staff on Wednesday.

Dear Faculty and Staff, We are encouraged by the recent trends in the data that indicate our COVID-19 mitigation efforts are working. To help ensure we continue trending in the right direction, the flexibility to choose course modality is extended for two additional weeks. Faculty members should communicate by Friday, January 28, to their department chairs and students whether they plan to teach in a remote, hybrid, or face-to-face format for the additional weeks. All classes should resume their delivery modality as listed in the course catalog on Monday, February 14. Please continue to follow all our COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and we will be in touch with any further updates. We hope you have had a great start to the semester. William F. Tate IV

LSU President Matt Lee

Interim Executive Vice President & Provost

Professor of Sociology

If students or faculty would like to get the COVID-19 vaccine, LSU has provided a list of vaccination sites.