SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport School of Allied Health Professionals celebrated the graduation of 65 students gaining their bachelor’s or master’s degrees on Saturday.

The LSUH School of Allied Health Professionals is ranked #65 on College Factual’s Best Quality Rankings of allied health professions schools. The school offers eight academic programs, three post-professional residency programs, and three specialized clinics.

Some students include Hannah Noelle Wagener and Jennifer Thuy Nguyen in Speech Language pathology. In Occupational Therapy, Dallas Lipoma and Shelby Dillon received their degrees. Along with Alexis Hagan, Mallory Robichaux, and Macey Vidrine.

Physician assistants include Brennan Thibodeaux, Zachary Gauthier, Lucas Moncla, and Allis Armato. Char’tarian Wilson is the class of 2022 Student Representative.

“Graduation means the world. This is a dream come true. I’ve been working hard at this for a very, very long time, and I’m just so excited to finally start my career, start my dream job, and get to go out and serve others as a new healthcare provider,” said Physician Assistant Studies masters graduate Emily Langlinais.

Interim Chancellor and Dean of the School of Medicine, Dr. David Lewis, thanked the audience for their prayers and support for the graduates through their journey. Dr. Sharon Dunn, Dean of the School of Allied Health Professions, says many students already have job offers. She says she’s proud of the graduates for staying on task during the pandemic and graduating on time.