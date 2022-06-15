SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State University President William Tate was in Shreveport Tuesday afternoon to promote significant changes on the horizon for LSUS and LSU Health Shreveport.

Tate shared his ideas on strengthening the systems at the Downtown Rotary Club.

He told those in attendance that he was in support of an idea to consolidate the campuses. Tate says that closing the LSUS campus in south Shreveport and building a new campus right next to the medical school the university could increase recruitment.

“It’s really exciting to be in this place as a president who has just been in the role for a year now. What you want to do is to get people to start thinking about strategy, thinking about ways they can improve, and that’s where we are right now,” Tate said.

Currently, no plan to make changes to LSUS or LSU Health Shreveport is final.