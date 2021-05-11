LSU releases Dean’s List and President’s Honor Roll for Spring 2021 semester

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Did you make the list?

Louisiana State University is announcing those that made the Dean’s List and President’s Honor Roll.

The two honors were for the Spring 2021 semester.

The May 2021 Dean’s List by parish can be found here.

LSU stated that “undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.”

If you would like to see the May 2021 President’s Honor Roll, visit LSU.

According to LSU, “undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll.”

Information about the LSU Spring 2021 Commencement Ceremony can be found here.