LSU-Shreveport, SUSLA, and BPCC share Fall reopening plans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Fall semester is just a few weeks away, and college students have some tough decisions to make.

“I know as a parent of teenage children that we’ve had to make decisions of what are you going to do this Fall,” says Dr. Rick Bateman Jr., Chancellor BPCC.

Bossier Parish Community College classes begin August 21st, with a hybrid in-person and online approach.

“Our approach is on campus, online and on pace. We are moving as many as our courses online as it makes sense, where it’s is a good fit. But we also know we are going to have courses that need to take place on campus,” says Dr. Bateman Jr.

He adds health and safety are a priorty.

“We’re actually going to launch our partnership with Oschner Health and they are going to lead our temperature checks and health screenings, and we are looking at a telehealth clinic to help students and employees have quick and immediate service.” says Dr. Bateman Jr.

Students at LSU-Shreveport can expect the same hybrid in-person and virtual experience.

“We are planning to be face to face in the Fall. We have a robust online population of students and that will continue, but we are going to be operating in classrooms just like this for our face to face programs with safety protocols,” says Dr. Helen Taylor, LSUS Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs.

LSU-S students begin classes august 24th, where student success is the focal point.

“We are making sure the classes are much smaller. That has an added affect, college algebra, english composition are easier to learn when you have a smaller group and individualized attention from your faculty member,” says Dr. Taylor.

Administration provided a 10-percent reduction in fees for all students along with a campus makeover.

“We are doing renovations to campus. We are upgrading our facilities. We’ve got a fantastic student success center so we can support our students and help them achieve the degrees they need for a lifetime of work,” says Dr. Taylor.

Southern University is also looking at a hybrid model with an online presence.

“We are looking at how we will adjust classrooms, so we are practicing social distancing in the classroom, So limiting the number of students in a class,” says Dr. Rodney Ellis, Chancellor Southern University Shreveport.

And halting physical classes after Thanksgiving.

“And then students can take their finals and things online. After November, mid- November for Thanksgiving, we are looking at closing the physical presence of school,” says Dr. Ellis.

Classes at SUSLA begin August 12th.

The HBCU experience will be different with social distant dining.

“We are one of the fortunate ones to have outside seating. We will allow our students to do the outside seating, and as a number of institutions have, take some of the seating capacity out from the inside area, stagger when our students come and get their food, and obviously go away from the buffets,” says Dr. Ellis.

Focusing on the positive, Chancellor of SUSLA, Dr. Rodney Ellis, says these unique times call for unique responses to ensure student success.

“It’s really taking education to the student. Whatever their circumstance, whether they are a working mom or a working dad, you never really know, so you want to adapt education to the folks that really need it,” says Dr. Ellis.

Click here for a more in depth look at BPCC’s Fall reopening plan: https://www.bpcc.edu/index.php/coronavirus-information/

Click here for a more in depth look at LSU-Shreveport’s Fall reopening plan: http://www.lsus.edu/

Click here for a more in depth look at SUSLA’s Fall reopening plan: http://www.susla.edu/

