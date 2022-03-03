SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Shreveport has joined a growing number of universities offering online certificate programs for professional skills and development. These “MicroCred” courses provide opportunities to learn job skills in the IT and nonprofit sectors.

Online certificate programs have grown in popularity among employers looking for specific skills, job seekers looking to become more competitive, and professionals looking for more experience. The new LSUS programs only take 4-10 weeks to complete and offer a more flexible alternative to college courses at a lower price. Certificate programs like the ones offered on Coursera, Skillsoft, and Google boomed in popularity during the pandemic.

Instead of college credit, students receive a badge through Credly with a unique code that validates the course’s completion. Badges can be displayed on social media platforms and professional networking sites like LinkedIn.

The current course offerings include tech boot camps and nonprofit sector certificates. LSUS is looking to expand the program further based on demand and workforce development in the region. Students will also have professional development through career conversations, teaching them how they could use their new skills.

MircoCreds programs available at LSUS include:

Each program contains two to five courses on a specific topic. The programs use the flexible journey learning model. Students work at their pace to complete project-based learning goals that show measurable growth over time.