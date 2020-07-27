Map: What is your school district’s COVID-19 reopening plan?

(KTAL/KMSS) – As the start of the 2020-21 school year draws closer, KTAL/KMSS is tracking the reopening plans of all 72 public school districts in the ArkLaTex viewing area.

Use the interactive map below to view your school district’s plan for the upcoming school year.

All districts note that current plans are subject to change due to the evolving nature of the pandemic and potential related emergency orders and directives from governing agencies and/or health officials. Be sure to check links to district sites and information provided in the map below.

If your school district released its plan but you do not see it here, let us know!