Marshall ISD Trustees approve 2020-21 budget with 4% pay raise for teachers

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Teachers in the Marshall Texas Independent School district can expect a nice surprise in their pay envelope, thanks to the district’s Board of Trustees, which approved a 2020-2021 budget that includes a four percent pay raise for teachers.

The $47.6 million budget was approved during a special called meeting on Monday in the Pat Smith-Gasperson Board Room.

In addition to teachers on the pay scale, district administrators will also get a four-percent salary hike, and auxiliary personnel will receive a two-percent pay increase in the annual budget package.





The pay raises in the budget will put the salary for a first-year teacher in MISD at $40,560 for the year. The pay scale tops out at $57,241.60 for teachers in their 21st year of teaching.

New employees to the district with at least 20 or more years of experience will enter the scale at that salary.



The top three line items in the budget for the school year are Instruction ($25.9 million), Plant Maintenance and Operations ($5.3 million) and School Leadership ($2.7 million).

The Student Nutrition fund comes in at $3.3 million for the year, while the district’s Debt Service fund is budgeted at over $6.4 million.



Estimated revenue for the district include $24.9 million from Local and Intermediate Sources; $22.1 million from State Program Revenues and $585,000 from Federal Program Revenues.



