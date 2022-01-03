Mask mandate temporarily reinstated in Natchitoches schools amid COVID surge

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Schools is temporarily reinstating a mask mandate as students head back to school following the holiday break and as the omicron variant continues to surge.

According to the Natchitoches Parish School Board, starting Monday all faculty and staff will be required to wear a mask when on school property. Students are required to wear a mask when returning to school on Wednesday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and other health officials gave updated guidance they described as “new, strong recommendations” during a conference on Thursday over what schools should do as the Omicron variant surges through Louisiana. Gov. Edwards recommended that schools:

Mask up while indoors and outdoors

Stay 6 feet apart when masking is not possible

Suspend extracurricular activites

Get vaccinated and boosted

Get tested prior to returning to school

School COVID protocols should be in place until infections are below 200 per 100,000 people, Gov. Ewards said. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 196 new cases have been reported since Sunday in Natchitoches Parish.

Students who attend Natchitoches schools are due back Wednesday, Jan. 5.

For COVID-19 updates visit www.npsb.la or follow NPSB on social media.