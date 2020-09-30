McLeod ISD to discontinue virtual instruction as a learning option

MCLEOD, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- McLeod ISD will be discontinuing virtual instruction as a learning option for all campuses starting October 19.

According to McLeod ISD official’s Facebook post, after six weeks of managing positive cases of COVID-19 officials feel confident in being able to migrate the virus.

Officials say those who are currently taking online courses have been notified by phone and most parents are responding in a positive way.

“The teacher’s able to watch the student and monitor their progress, she can see the light bulb that comes on in their head, she can see the confusion on their faces, there’s just an instant gratification as far as their learning,” said Superintendent, Cathy May

The school district says they will continue to follow all CDC guidelines, like sanitizing, social distancing, and making sure students age four and up are wearing a mask.

The school says if a student should test positive, they will do a contact trace and be in close contact will all parents involved.