MISD begins search for new superintendent

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The search is underway to find a new superintendent for the Marshall Independent School District.

MISD’s current superintendent, Dr. Jerry Gibson was named the lone finalist for superintendent of Galveston ISD on Wednesday.

Brad Burris, President of the MISD Board of Trustees, said the district would be diligent in its search to replace Gibson, who has served as superintendent in MISD since July of 2016.

“The Board of Trustees would like to thank Dr. Gibson for his service to Marshall ISD,” said Burris. “Dr. Gibson came to Marshall four-and-a-half years ago while the district was in a period of transition. As a result of his leadership, MISD has not only excelled but has charted a course to an exemplary school district. We sincerely appreciate the hard work and long hours he has served our students and our staff. We wish him and Tammy nothing but the best with this current opportunity to move closer to children and grandchildren in Galveston ISD.”

Gibson has led MISD since July 2016 after serving as superintendent of Coldspring ISD.

Gibson now enters a 21-day waiting period for lone finalists as prescribed by state law, and is expected to remain officially with MISD through January before leaving for his new post in Galveston.