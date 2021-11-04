Mrs. Eylda Thaxton inspires as Sabine Parish Principal of the Year

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sabine Parish announced Mrs. Eylda G. Thaxton, Ed. S as the Sabine Parish Principal of the year.

Mrs. Thaxton has worked in education for 24 years. She served as an educator, an instructional coach, and an assistant principal prior to her current position. Additionally, she maintains an Educational Leader Level 2 and holds a specialist degree in Leadership and Instruction from Northwestern State University.

According to a statement by the Sabine Parish School District, Negreet High School has maintained an “A” rating School Performance Score for the last six years under her leadership. The Louisiana Department of Education recognized NHS as a Top Gains and Equity Honoree campus two years in a row.

She will now be considered for Louisiana Principal of the Year. The winners will be announced in July 2022. Congratulations to Mrs. Thaxton!