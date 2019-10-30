National Education Organization: Louisiana is #1 in the nation for improvement in 8th-grade math

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE) –Louisiana achieved nation-leading outcomes in 2019 on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), which measures the reading and math proficiency of students across the U.S. and individual states.

NAEP is considered the nation’s report card and informs a number of national education rankings.

Louisiana State Superintendent of Education John White released the following statement regarding Louisiana’s NAEP results. White said:

“Louisiana ranks No.1 in the nation for improvement in 8th-grade math, a longtime area of focus for schools across our state. Over the last decade, Louisiana ranks in the top 10 among all states for improvement on each of the four NAEP tests. This is further evidence that Louisiana’s children are as smart and capable as any in America. When we raise expectations for students and support our teachers, we will see progress. It is critical that we keep the progress going.”

View a summary of Louisiana’s 2019 NAEP results.