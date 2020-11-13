North Caddo High School moves to virtual-only classes during week of Nov. 16-23

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – North Caddo High School says they are moving to a virtual instruction model during the week of November 16-20.

Students will return to campus Nov. 30 following the week-long scheduled Thanksgiving holiday break.

According to NCHS, the decision comes as the school reports high absentee rates of as much as 30 percent among students and staff. These absences are attributed to undisclosed personal reasons as well as illnesses including the cold, flu, strep throat, the stomach virus as well as COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

While Caddo has worked diligently to practice health and safety protocols including the use of masks, frequent cleaning of surfaces, and handwashing, one of the greatest mitigation strategies is to encourage individuals who are ill to stay home.

To maintain the integrity of instruction with such high numbers of individuals not on campuses, the schools will provide all students with high-quality virtual instruction through the Canvas learning platform. Meanwhile, maintenance teams will conduct a thorough cleaning.

Grab and go meals will be available Monday only as a curbside service. A week’s worth of meals will be distributed.

All remaining district campuses will continue with their current instructional models and operations.