NSU and Centenary College share Fall reopening plans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For college students this Fall, it’s all about choices.

“We’re going to have traditional face to face courses with modifications. We’re going to have online courses for the students that want to do online, and then there’s going to be hybrid and hi-flex courses that’s going to be a mix of face to face and online to help with this transition to the new normal,” says Dr. Chris Maggio, President of Northwestern State University.

Those choices begin August 10th for students at Northwestern State University.

“We’re going to have the mandatory masks in the classrooms. We’re going to have spacing and we’re going to have stickers on all the desks where students sit. A classroom might traditionally seat 30 people, but it might only be 10 people in the classroom for that class. There will also be Plexiglas shields for our faculty,” says Dr. Maggio.

Dr. Chris Maggio adds students can also expect changes in the residence halls.

“Only single or double occupancy rooms. There will be no more multiple occupancy rooms. We’ll also have quarantine rooms, rooms set apart for students in case we need to quarantine or move them out of their regular setting to another room,” says Dr. Maggio.

Classes at Centenary College also begin August 10th.

“We’ve done everything we can for now to be able to pivot quickly if the situation changes. We did change our academic calendar, so we will start early so we will be finished by Thanksgiving. So once students go home at Thanksgiving, they will not need to come back until January,” says Dr. Christopher Holoman, President of Centenary College of LA.

President of Centenary College, Dr. Christopher Holoman, says students can expect reduced class sizes.

“Given our status as a residential college, we feel very strongly about the students being on campus with us. We’ve invested a lot of resources into making classrooms safe, removing our largest classes, which still aren’t very large, but removing them to the larger spaces on campus so we can social distance,” says Dr. Holoman.

He adds faculty and students will receive covid-care kits, and be required to sign a commitment letter.

“That recognizes that we live together as a community, and that we will treat each other in the ways that we want to be treated, including wearing masks and social distancing,” says Dr. Holoman.

Click here for a more in depth look at NSU’s Fall reopening plan: https://www.nsula.edu/return-to-campus/

Click here for a more in depth look at Centenary College’s Fall reopening plan: https://www.centenary.edu/directories/offices-services-directory/public-safety/covid-19-information/

