NSU puts focus on adults looking to return to the classroom

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Northwestern State University is offering a variety of Continuing Education options for adults who may be questioning their career path due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are giving a lot of consideration to what the future may look like for them and for their families,” said Dr. Darlene Williams, VP of Technology, Research, & Economic Development at Northwestern State University of Louisiana. “It’s a good time to think about whether going back to school or starting school for the first time is the right plan for them.”

Over the last few months, Northwestern State University has put an emphasis on adults returning to the classroom. They are offering 40 online programs and hundreds of online courses to give people the ability to pick and choose the pathways and degrees that are right for them.

Dr. Williams says a lot of their students have responsibilities outside of school, so they have designed some of the programs to work around their busy schedules.

“They can enroll in the online courses and complete those at night on weekends from wherever they happen to be,” said Dr. Williams. “I think that type of flexibility is really, really important to people, particularly now.”

NSU understands that financial instability has become a major issue throughout the pandemic and they are helping people figure out ways to cover the cost of a new degree.

“We are directing individuals to speak with our advisors, to speak with our counselors, to let us talk to them about some of those pathways,” said Dr. Williams.

While a new degree is nice, it doesn’t pay the bills. NSU has career services that are designed to place graduates into their career field.

“It’s very important to us to help our graduates find their way into the workforce,” said Dr. Williams. “Having those connections and those partnerships and relationships certainly is very helpful.”

You can find more information about Continuing Education at Northwestern State University in Louisiana on their website.