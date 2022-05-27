BOSSIER, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Teachers in Bossier Parish received a very generous donation at the thirtieth anniversary of the Friend of Youth initiative Thursday afternoon.

The Bossier City Optimist Club donated $25,000 to ten bossier teachers.

This was for their annual “Friend of Youth” initiative aimed to support Bossier education.

In total, the organization has gifted $547,000 to Bossier Schools since the initiative started.

“To know that the Bossier City Optimist Club would touch nearly every student in Bossier’s District is a mind-blowing thought for us, “said Quincy Gardner with the Optimist Club.

This was the 30-year anniversary of the grant program.