Pack the Bus supply drive happening Monday in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new school year begins Wednesday for the Bossier Parish School District and a school supply drive will be held to make sure students have what they need to learn.

The Bossier Chamber is hosting a “Pack the Bus” school supply drive on August 5 and 6 dedicated to helping Bossier Parish teachers fill the void left when families are unable to provide their child with needed supplies.

Look for the yellow school bus that will be in the Bossier Chamber parking lot located at 710 Benton Road in Bossier City.

