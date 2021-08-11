Red River Parish expect balanced calendar to help prevent gaps in learning as classes resume

COUSHATTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students headed back to the classroom Wednesday in Red River Parish for the first time since May.

“It’s another year to motivate their progress and get better,” said high school math teacher Marko Reyes.

Reyes believes the district’s move to a year-round calendar last year is going to help students pick up more easily where they left off.

“One of the issues we normally have is the learning gaps, things that they end up losing. But with the balanced calendar that Red River Parish does, that’s going to help decrease so we’re hoping to see gaps less this year.”

Masks are required for students and staff in Red River Parish schools. Superintendent Alison Hughes says the most important thing is keeping the kids safe in class and on the field.

“We are following all the guidelines followed by the LSHAA and the and LDH and making sure we are protecting our students but we are planning to have a full season of football coming up and the other sports that come after that.”